Chiranjeevi finally clears the air about rumours of his political re-entry and makes a request

Speculations have been doing rounds that Chiranjeevi is planning to enter politics again. However, the megastar has denied any such plans. Taking to Twitter, the Sye Raa actor wrote, "Staying away from politics, I will never come back to politics and the legislature."

He further requested everyone not to broadcast speculations and that he is never going to enter politics again. "Please do not broadcast speculation as news. I want to put a pull stop to this news and discussions for now," Chiranjeevi added in his tweet.

A few reports stated that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offered him a seat. Reacting to the same, his tweet further read as, "For the betterment of the Telugu film industry, for the survival of the theaters, some media houses are broadcasting the news that the political pulimi is sending me to the Rajya Sabha for the meeting, in a way that misleads the issues discussed with Andhra Pradesh CM Shri YS Jagan Garu. All this is completely baseless."

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is looking forward to the release of his much-awaited film, Acharya co-starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. The film, directed by Siva Koratala is releasing on April 1, 2022.

