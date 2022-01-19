Chiranjeevi finally clears the air about rumours of his political re-entry and makes a request
Speculations have been doing rounds that Chiranjeevi is planning to enter politics again. However, the megastar has denied any such plans. Taking to Twitter, the Sye Raa actor wrote, "Staying away from politics, I will never come back to politics and the legislature."
He further requested everyone not to broadcast speculations and that he is never going to enter politics again. "Please do not broadcast speculation as news. I want to put a pull stop to this news and discussions for now," Chiranjeevi added in his tweet.
On the work front, Chiranjeevi is looking forward to the release of his much-awaited film, Acharya co-starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. The film, directed by Siva Koratala is releasing on April 1, 2022.
