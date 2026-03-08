Chiranjeevi gets felicitated with prestigious NTR National Film Award: ‘Truly a great honour, deeply grateful’

Megastar Chiranjeevi has expressed heartfelt gratitude after being honoured with the prestigious NTR National Film Award as part of the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2025. The veteran actor described the recognition as a “truly great honour,” noting that an award named after the legendary N. T. Rama Rao carries immense emotional and cultural significance. Chiranjeevi thanked the dignitaries for the recognition and extended his congratulations to all the winners celebrated at the ceremony.



Chiranjeevi penned a note on X on winning NTR National Film Award



Taking to his X handle, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Many congratulations to all the winners of the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2025. It is always a joy to celebrate the hard work and passion of our film fraternity. My sincere thanks to the Government of Telangana, CM @revanth_anumula garu, @Bhatti_Mallu garu and the entire jury for honouring me with the NTR National Film Award. Receiving an award named after NTR garu is truly a great honour. Deeply grateful for the love and support that have been my greatest strength throughout my journey."

The 2025 edition of the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards also featured a set of special recognitions celebrating prominent figures in Indian cinema. Alongside Chiranjeevi’s NTR National Film Award, the Nagireddy–Chakrapani Award was announced for veteran producer Ashwini Dutt. Kamal Haasan won the Paidi Jairaj Award, while acclaimed actress Jayasudha received the Akkineni Award. Other honourees include lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja for the C. Narayana Reddy Award, filmmaker R. Narayana Murthy for the Kantha Rao Award, veteran director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao for the B. N. Reddy Award, and producer Ramesh Prasad with the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award.



Chiranjeevi's awards and workfront



Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi’s career spans more than four decades, during which he has received multiple major accolades, including several Filmfare Awards South and Nandi Awards. His contributions to Indian cinema were also recognized with the civilian honours Padma Bhushan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2024. The megastar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming fantasy film Vishwambhara, a project that has generated significant anticipation among fans and industry observers alike.

ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi speaks up against film piracy in Telugu cinema: ‘Big films like Game Changer and OG suffered losses’