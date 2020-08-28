Chiranjeevi gets nostalgic & overwhelmed as he watches recreated version of Induvadana Kundaradana

Actor Sudhakar Komakula and his wife surprised Chiranjeevi on his birthday by recreating one of his famous songs, Induvadana Kundaradana from Challenge.

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently celebrated his 65th birthday and fans across the country showered him with a lot of best wishes on social media. Many fans also paid tribute to the actor on his special day by sharing posters and videos of his films. Actor Sudhakar Komakula and his wife also surprised the Sye Raa star by recreating one of his famous songs, Induvadana Kundaradana from Challenge. Chiranjeevi is totally amazed and made sure to thank the couple in the best possible way. The Acharya star personally thanked the couple through audio.

In the audio, Chiru says, “I thank you for this special treat on my birthday. The dance cover made me nostalgic and took me back to the days I shot for the song. The attempt made me feel happier than you can imagine. Since you are both in the US, I couldn’t thank you in person.”

He continues, “I understand you dancing so well Sudhakar, but what astonished me was how well your wife, who’s a techie, performed too. She managed to pull off the steps with style and grace so I will praise her more than you. I hope you don’t mind, seeing as how I’m assuming you have trained her. I wish you both stay happy forever, sending you my best wishes.”

Sudhakar was overwhelmed on getting a response from Chiranjeevi. He shared the same on his twitter and wrote, "MEGASTAR's response for a mini attempt! #MegastarChiranjeevi garu for a reason! Sir, you are so kind! We love you so much @KChiruTweets With this energy you gave, I shall work much more harder Sir! Thank you #megafans for a blockbuster response."

Check out tweets below:

MEGASTAR's response for a mini attempt! #MegastarChiranjeevi garu for a reason!Sir, you are so kind! We love you so much @KChiruTweets With this energy you gave, I shall work much more harder Sir! Thank you #megafans for a blockbuster response #HarikaSandepogu #Chiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/QDNUJ9bx8r — Sudhakar Komakula (@UrsSudhakarK) August 28, 2020

