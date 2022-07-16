Chiranjeevi gets teary eyed & hugs Aamir Khan at Laal Singh Chaddha preview; Calls it 'emotional journey'

Aamir Khan along with his co-star Naga Chaitanya hosted a special screening for Chiranjeevi at his home along with Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, and Sukumar. As the megastar watched Laal Singh Chaddha, he shared a video titled ‘A sneak peek of Laal Singh Chaddha', which gave a glimpse of the screening of the movie. Chiranjeevi praised the movie and called it an “emotional journey”

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and shared a video of Laal Singh Chaddha's special screening. The megastar got teary eyed and hugged Aamir after watching the movie. The Acharya star also talked about Aamir’s expressions and the others seem to be praising him as well.

Sharing the video, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Fascinating how a chance meeting & a little chat with my dear friend #AamirKhan @Kyoto airport – Japan, few years ago led to me becoming a part of his dream project #LaalSinghChaddha. Thank You #AamirKhan for the exclusive preview at my home. Heartened by your warm gesture!”

The actor added, “Most of all, what a Gem of a film you have made!! Such a wonderful emotional journey!!” Chiranjeevi is also presenting the Telugu version of Laal Singh Chaddha.

For the unversed, the Advait Chandan directorial will mark the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, who will be seen playing a key role in the film. He will be seen playing the role of Army officer in the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of the cult Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead. Apart from Aamir and Naga Chaitanya, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. After much delay due to several reasons, the film will finally hit the silver screens on the 11th of August, 2022.