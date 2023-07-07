Chiranjeevi gives glimpse of business class travel as he goes on holiday with wife Surekha

Chiranjeevi, amid his hectic schedule, has taken a well-deserved break to enjoy a holiday. The actor had been preoccupied in recent times with the birth of his grandson, Klin Kaara Konidela, to his son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana. The couple welcomed their daughter just last month. Additionally, Chiranjeevi had been immersed in his professional commitments, including the shooting of his upcoming film, Bhola Shankar.

The Megastar has gone on a short holiday and is accompanied by his wife, Surekha.

Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha are off on a holiday in the US

The Shankar Dada MBBS actor took to his Twitter handle to mention that he will be going to the U.S. to relax, and it will be a rather short trip.

Chiranjeevi's absence from his holiday will be short-lived as he gears up to commence shooting for his next film, which is being produced by Gold Box Entertainments. The actor himself revealed this information in a tweet. Chiranjeevi further explained that this brief holiday is an opportunity for him to refresh and rejuvenate. It is common practice for actors to take breaks between films in order to fully detach from their previous project and prepare for the upcoming one.

The Megastar tweeted, "Off to US on a short holiday with Surekha to refresh and rejuvenate before I join the shoot of my next, a hilarious family entertainer being produced by @GoldBoxEnt !"

On Bhola Shankar

Chiranjeevi's upcoming release, Bhola Shankar, has already garnered attention with pictures and videos from the sets showcasing the actor enjoying himself during the shoot. The film also features Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh alongside Chiranjeevi. Serving as an official remake of the Tamil film Vedalam released in 2015, the movie proved to be a commercial success. Chiranjeevi takes on the role of the protagonist, originally portrayed by Ajith Kumar in the original version.

