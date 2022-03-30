Chiranjeevi to grace the pre-release event of Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Mishan Impossible'

Megastar Chiranjeevi will grace the pre-release event of Taapsee Pannu's upcoming movie 'Mishan Impossible'.

The makers of 'Mishan Impossible' have arranged for a gala pre-release event in Hyderabad, which will have Chiranjeevi as the chief guest.

Niranjan Reddy, who is one of the producers of Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya', is a producer of 'Mishan Impossible' as well. So, the producer, who shares a good rapport with the megastar seems to have invited him to the event.

The crime comedy titled 'Mishan Impossible', starring Taapsee Pannu in a 45-minute role is directed by Swaroop RSJ. Three perky kids trying to trace the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim lands them in trouble, which will be depicted in the movie.

Slated for its release on April 1, 'Misha Impossible' has already caught the attention of all, as the trailer released by the team has captivated all.

Ravinder Vijay, Hareesh Paredi, Rishab Shetty, Suhaas, and others will be seen in pivotal roles, while Naveen Polishetty of 'Jathi Rathnalu' fame has lent his voice to the movie.

