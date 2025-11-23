Chiranjeevi graces Spirit muhurat puja, Sandeep Reddy Vanga says, ‘Prabhas anna's hands were…’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-awaited cop action drama with Rebel star Prabhas officially went on the floors today, on November 23. The shoot began with a traditional muhurat puja in the presence of the cast and crew. Megastar Chiranjeevi graced the auspicious occasion as the guest of honour.

T-Series Films, which is backing the highly anticipated project, shared the official pictures on their social media handles and wrote, “Shoot prarambham! India’s biggest superstar Prabhas’s “SPIRIT” goes ON FLOORS today! A monumental beginning, produced by Bhushan Kumar and helmed by blockbuster director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the muhurat puja witnessed the presence of Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Pranay Reddy Vanga & Shiv Chanana, with Megastar Chiranjeevi joining as the special guest of honour. A historic cinematic journey begins now. #Spirit #OneBadHabit.”

The team smartly kept Prabhas’ presence at the event a secret. Later on, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared a special picture where Prabhas’ hands were shown holding the clapboard. The Animal director wrote, “Dear fans… I thought PRABHAS anna’s hands were enough to EXCITE YOU ALL...... So on this muhurath day, I’m posting this for you — with gratitude and love. SPIRIT.”

Speculations are rife that the makers are hiding Prabhas to keep his character’s look for Spirit under wraps. Reports suggest that Prabhas underwent a rigorous physical transformation for his cop role in Spirit. His look will be something that fans have never seen before.

For the unversed, Spirit stars Prabhas in the lead role of a police officer. The movie has Triptii Dimri as the female lead, while Vivek Oberoi, Prakash Raj and Kanchana are playing the other key roles. There have been rumours of Korean actor Don Lee joining the cast of Spirit; however, no official confirmation has been made on the same. As of now, Spirit is locked for a grand 2026 theatrical release.

