Chiranjeevi to greet fans on Ugadi along with his first look from Acharya? Find out

Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya's first look poster will be revealed by Chiranjeevi himself on his Instagram account.

By now, we all know that the next film of Chiranjeevi has been titled Acharya. Though the makers have not revealed the film’s title officially, the mega star himself accidentally revealed the title, while talking during the promotional event of a film, O Pitta Katha. Now, media reports suggest that the film’s official first look will be unveiled on the occasion of Ugadi by Chiranjeevi himself on his newly crated Instagram account. Though, the makers have not made any official announcements yet, this news is all over the internet and the actor’s account is being followed by people in lightning speed.

Helmed by Koratala Siva, it is expected that Acharya will have Sonu Sood in one of the prime characters. While reports emerged stating that the first leg of the schedule will go on till Sankranthi, it is obvious that the film will not be shot anytime soon, given the COVID 19 situation. Popular south actor Trisha will be seen romancing the megastar on-screen. The film is expected to be a political action thriller, and Chiranjeevi will reportedly be seen as a government employee.

If the reports are anything to go by, Chiranjeevi will be seen performing some daredevil stunts and action sequences will be power packed in the upcoming south drama. Some reports also suggest that Chiranjeevi will be seen as a rebel, who starts a movement against the Endowments Department, with respect to the misuse of funds for the temples. The film will have Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady after Trisha walked out of it citing creative differences.

Credits :123Telugu

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More