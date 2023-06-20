Chiranjeevi happy and proud as Ram Charan-Upasana are blessed with baby girl: 'Welcome little mega princess'

The mega family is filled with happiness and cheer as Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are blessed with a baby girl. Chiranjeevi, who became grandfather, is super happy and proud as he welcomed the 'little mega princess'. The megastar penned a heartwarming note on the arrival of his granddaughter.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!."

On Monday evening, Ram Charan and Upasana were spotted at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad as they arrived for delivery. On Tuesday, early in the morning, the couple were blessed with a baby girl. The star wife delivered their first child in the presence of her family including the RRR actor's parents, sisters, and others.

The mega family is on cloud nine with the arrival of their baby girl and the celebrations have begun.

Allu Aravind visit Ram Charan, Upasana and the newborn

Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind was clicked at Apollo Hospital as he came to visit the parents and the newborn. He along with his wife came to see their granddaughter. The couple got papped outside the hospital and looked delighted to meet the baby girl.

For the unversed, Allu Aravind is the brother of Ram Charan's mother Surekha. So, the producer is the uncle of Ram Charan. They are the actor's paternal family.

Chiranjeevi reaction to Ram Charan and Upasana's pregnancy

On December 12, Ram Charan and Upasana announced their pregnancy news officially on their social media handles with blessings from their parents and Lord Hanuman. Ever since then, they never left a moment to celebrate their newborn with baby showers, babymoons, parties, and whatnot. And finally, their newborn is here.

When the megastar came to know about their pregnancy, he was quite emotional. Chiranjeevi was quoted saying, "We have waited for this news for over six years. After coming back from Japan where they promoted RRR, both of them made us sit and shared this happy news. It was one of my happiest moments. I had tears in my eyes."

