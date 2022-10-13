Chiranjeevi has 'no guilt’ about the box office failure of Acharya

Megastar Chiranjeevi garnered a lot of praise for his last release, GodFather. However, his action entertainer with son Ram Charan, Acharya suffered a different fate at the box office and did not perform as per expectations. In a recent interaction with the media, the actor took full responsibility of the film's failure and revealed that he and Ram Charan gave back 80 percent of their remuneration for the movie to the producer after its box office result. Chiranjeevi also added that he has no guilt regarding Acharya.

He was quoted saying, “I take full responsibility when a film fails and I take the failure of Acharya in my stride. I have no guilt feeling about doing the film. In fact, both Ram Charan and I returned 80 percent of our remuneration to the producer."