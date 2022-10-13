Chiranjeevi has 'no guilt’ about the box office failure of Acharya
Chiranjeevi was asked to react to the BO failure of Acharya during a media interaction, here's everything he said.
Megastar Chiranjeevi garnered a lot of praise for his last release, GodFather. However, his action entertainer with son Ram Charan, Acharya suffered a different fate at the box office and did not perform as per expectations. In a recent interaction with the media, the actor took full responsibility of the film's failure and revealed that he and Ram Charan gave back 80 percent of their remuneration for the movie to the producer after its box office result. Chiranjeevi also added that he has no guilt regarding Acharya.
He was quoted saying, “I take full responsibility when a film fails and I take the failure of Acharya in my stride. I have no guilt feeling about doing the film. In fact, both Ram Charan and I returned 80 percent of our remuneration to the producer."
Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya talks about a middle-aged social reformer, who decides to pick a fight against the Endowments Department over the embezzlement of temple funds and donations. This was Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's first movie together in full-fledged roles.
Meanwhile, elated by the tremendous success of GodFather, Chiranjeevi was quoted saying, "After Indra and Tagore, I am happy to achieve that level of success with #GodFather. I myself told that if the content is good, people will come to the cinema. The audience is loving the film. I think it is a good sign that women are also liking our movie."
Financed by R. B. Choudary and N. V. Prasad under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the film also stars Salman Khan, Nayanthara, and Satya Dev, among others in key roles.
