Chiranjeevi heaps praises on Nani's blockbuster Dasara, lauds Keerthy Suresh and says 'our Mahanati'

Megastar Chiranjeevi always appreciates good cinema and this time he did the same for Nani's Dasara. The actor took to Twitter and heaped praises on the blockbuster film and the performance of Nani and Keerthy Suresh. Dasara collected more than 100 crores in gross at the box office worldwide in just 7 days.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and penned a note as lauded Dasara. He said that Nani 'killed' with his makeover and Keerthy Suresh did perfect justice to her character Vennela. He also referred to her as Mahanati, which means 'great actress. Nani underwent a massive transformation for the character of Dharani, a rugged wayward belonging to Veerlapalli village in rural Telangana.

On Thursday, April 13, Megastar shared a note about the flick on Twitter. He wrote in the note: "Dear Nani, CONGRATULATIONS “ç ç Watched ‘Dasara’! What a brilliant film!! You killed it with your makeover & performance “& Amazed to know this is @Odela_Srikanth 's first directorial. Appreciate his superb craftsmanship. Our ‘Mahanati’ @Keerthy_Official is just Wow!! The young @DheekshithS also held his own. @Music_Santosh rocked! Kudos to the entire team of 'DASARA'."

Overwhelmed with his love and appreciation, Nani replied, "You will always be our Megastar sir. Not just onscreen but megastar for the mega heart you have in always being there for Cinema and for everyone who belong to it."

About Dasara

Dasara is set in the backdrop of a coal mine in Telangana’s Karimnagar district and tells the story of revenge, love, and ambition. The film impressed the audiences and critics as well for its raw performances, storyline, and cinematography.The Srikanth Odhela directorial has been getting good reviews and has officially crossed 100 crores at the global box office as per official confirmation from the team.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is also written by Jella Srinath, Arjuna Paturi, and Vamsi Krishna. Dasara features Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani, Deekshith Shetty, Meera Jasmine, Roshan Mathew, Rajendra Prasad, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Shamna Kasim, and others in supporting roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and original score.