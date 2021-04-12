  1. Home
Chiranjeevi heaps praises on Prakash Raj for his role in Vakeel Saab: He makes other actors up their game

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter space and shared a photo with Prakash Raj while lauding him for his role in the recently released film Vakeel Saab.
4432 reads Mumbai Updated: April 12, 2021 07:14 pm
Chiranjeevi heaps praises on Prakash Raj for his role in Vakeel Saab: He makes other actors up their game
Well, it looks like Megastar Chiranjeevi cannot get over Vakeel Saab. He recently shared photos with his family as they all watched Vakeel Saab together in the theatre. He also shared his review for the film and called it an extraordinary one. Now, the megastar has shared a photo with Prakash Raj and lauded him for his role in the courtroom drama. He added that Prakash Raj makes other actors up their games with his brilliant performance.

Megastar wrote, “When you have an actor of @prakashraaj's caliber, it makes his fellow Artists to also up their game. His performance in #VakeelSaab was absolutely amazing and he played a great counterpart to @PawanKalyan. Special Congrats to you and Keep rocking Prakash!” Elated fans took to the comments section and expressed how happy they are to see Chiranjeevi’s kind words. Chiranjeevi’s son and mega power star Ram Charan too Tweeted his review on Vakeel Saab and thanked the makers for giving the film.

Also Read: 99 Songs: Samantha Akkineni wishes AR Rahman & team a blockbuster success as she shares the Telugu trailer

Directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and it has Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla as the leading actors, while Prakash Raj plays a key supporting role along with Shruti Haasan. Chiranjeevi, meanwhile, is waiting for the release of his next film titled Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, while Ram Charan will be seen playing an extended cameo. Pooja Hegde will reportedly be seen playing the love interest of Ram Charan. Chiranjeevi also has in his kitty, the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer.

