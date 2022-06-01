Chiranjeevi 'heartbroken' by singer KK's demise, remembers his hit track Daayi Daayi Daama from Indira

The Tollywood film fraternity is expressing condolences and also remembering the blockbuster songs KK sang after his ultimate demise. The megastar of Tollywood, Chiranjeevi, took to social media to remember the hit song the singer had sung in his blockbuster film Indira. Expressing his shock over KK's death, the megastar tweeted, “Heartbroken at the shocking demise of KK. Gone too soon! A fabulous singer and a great soul. He sang ‘Daayi Daayi Daama’ from ‘Indra’ for me. My heartfelt condolences to his family & near and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace! #RIPKK.”

Even Pawan Kalyan paid tribute to the late singer by remembering the blockbusters songs he crooned for his films like Ye Mera Jahan, Inthe inthinthe, Naalo nuvvu sagamai Le le le le and others.

The whole nation was left in shock and grief after the untimely demise of prominent singer KK on May 31. The singer passed away after performing a live concert in Kolkatta on Tuesday night. Reportedly, he complained of heart pain after the performance and was rushed to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead by the doctors.

KK not just contributed his soulful voice to Bollywood but also sang many blockbuster tracks for South movies as well. The Tollywood film fraternity expressed its condolences and also remembered the blockbuster songs he sang.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi next has a lineup of movies including Bholaa Shankar with Meher Ramesh, and Bobby's #Chiru155 in the pipeline. The actor is currently busy shooting for Lucifer's remake, Godfather with Mohan Raja. The film features Salman Khan in a special cameo role.

Also Read: Singer KK Passes Away: Tamannaah Bhatia, Chiranjeevi & other South celebs remember his soulful voice