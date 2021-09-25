Chiranjeevi & his wife Surekha pose with Upasana's family; Ram Charan's better half posts her 'precious pics'

Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha posed for a perfect family portrait with daughter-in-law Upasana's parents and sister. The couple who attended Upasana's sister's engagement ceremony, posed for pictures with her parents and sister. Ram Charan's wife Upasana shared the pics on social media and called them 'her most precious pics' as it features both her families- Konidela & Kamineni.

Upasana took to Instagram and shared the pictures and wrote, "My most precious pic." Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha look regal as they posed with Upasana's parents and her sister & brother-in-law. Fans are showering love on the pics and are also saying Ram Charan is missing. Well, sure it would be the best family pic if Ram Charan was there too.

Chiranjeevi shares a very close bond with his daughter-in-law Upasana as he treats her as a daughter as well. Their pictures with love and respect show that they share a great rapport.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is currently filming for the most awaited movie of the year, Acharya. Koratala Siva is directing this movie and also features Kajal Aggarwal, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

The megastar is currently shooting for the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer. Titled Godfather, the film is being directed by Mohan Raja. He is also working on the remake of the Tamil blockbuster Vedhalam, titled Bhola Shankar in Telugu. Keerthy Suresh is also part of the film in the sister role of Chiranjeevi.