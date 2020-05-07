Chiranjeevi hopes to cast Pawan Kalyan in the Chief Minister's role in the Telugu remake of Lucifer?

As per reports, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor wants to bring the Vakeel Saab actor on board to essay the Chief Minister's role in the Telugu remake of Lucifer.

The latest news update about the Telugu remake of Lucifer states that megastar Chiranjeevi wants to cast Pawan Kalyan in the role of a Chief Minister. If the news reports are to be believed then, the role was originally played by Tovino Thomas. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor wants to bring the Vakeel Saab actor on board to essay the Chief Minister's role in the Telugu remake of Lucifer. The Malayalam film Lucifer had south superstar Mohanlal in the lead. The southern drama Lucifer was helmed by actor cum director Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Lucifer proved to be a huge blockbuster and the fans loved every aspect of the south flick. Mohanlal's performance received a thundering response from the fans and film audiences. Now, all eyes are on the Telugu remake of Lucifer. The fans are very excited about the Telugu remake of Lucifer. Previously, it has been reported that the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star Chiranjeevi has bought the Telugu remake rights of the Mohanlal starrer and will be producing the film under the banner called Konidela Productions.

The latest news reports also state that Chiranjeevi is hoping to get the Saaho director Sujeeth on board to helm the film. The news is very exciting as Sujeeth directed Baahubali star Prabhas in Saaho and the fans are hoping that the Telugu remake of Lucifer will be a super hit film with impeccable direction by Sujeeth.

