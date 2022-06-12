Chiranjeevi hosts dinner for Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan at home; Trio celebrate Vikram success.

Kamal Haasan's latest offering Vikram is ruling the box office. On its second Friday, the film grossed Rs 11 crores, taking its running total to Rs 175 crores approx in eight days. The film's second weekend business should be comfortably over Rs 40 crores, which will enable it to top Rs. 200 crores on Sunday. With the film keeping the box office cash register ringing, superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela marked the film's success by hosting Kamal Haasan for dinner at home.

That's not all, the two superstars were joined by Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan. Chiranjeevi presented a shawl and flowers to Kamal Haasan. Salman Khan, who looked dapper in a blue shirt, was also seen holding a bouquet of flowers. The trio smiled for photos as they posed for the cameras.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Absolute joy, celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night. What an intense & thrilling film it is!!Kudos My friend!! More Power to you!"

Take a look:

Vikram at Box Office

This weekend, Vikram crossed Rs 100 crores in Tamil Nadu over the weekend and with Rs 105 crores total, it's now the tenth biggest grosser ever in the state, knocking Petta out of the top ten. The film is set to rise ranks through the weekend. It is bound to cross KGF Chapter 2 this weekend and will beat Beast to become the biggest grosser of the year in the state, with a good chance of going all the way to the top five of all-time ahead of Viswasam.

ALSO READ: Vikram Second Friday (Day 8) box office collections; Records continue to fall, cross 100 crores in Tamil Nadu