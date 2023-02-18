Chiranjeevi is a proud father as James Cameron praises Ram Charan in RRR; Calls it 'nothing less than Oscars'

Ram Charan's performance as Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli's RRR has received applause from audiences and critics. Recently, even the cinematic genius James Cameron also praised the actor and shared his analysis on the character. Now, Chiranjeevi, father of Ram Charan, is proud of Cameron's appreciation and called it nothing less than an Oscar. Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and reacted to a video of James Cameron praising Ram Charan and his character. He wrote, "Sir James Cameron an acknowledgment of his character in RRR from a global icon and cinematic genius like you is no less than an Oscar itself.” He expressed feeling proud to be Ram Charan’s father “As a father, I feel proud of how far he’s come. Your compliment is a blessing for his future endeavors."



James Cameron praises Ram Charan A few days ago, Speaking to the US media via video interviews, Cameron was all praises for Ram and his powerful albeit astute performance in the award-winning film, RRR. James Cameron spoke to Speak Easy and stated, "And the journey that you go on, especially understanding the Ram character, which was very challenging, and then you finally understand what's going on in his head, and it's heartbreaking and I just think it's a triumph. And I told Mr. Rajamouli this in person recently." Recently, speaking to a Telugu chat show, the megastar heaped praises on his son Ram Charan and said he could have 'dominated him' but gave him a 'little leverage'. He said, "After his performance in Naatu Naatu song in the RRR movie, I was a little unsure if I can stand beside him and match his performance.”