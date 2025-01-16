Chiranjeevi is 'deeply disturbed' as Saif Ali Khan gets stabbed multiple times at his Bandra home, prays for his speedy recovery
Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed his concern after Saif Ali Khan got attacked in his home. Read on to know more.
Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery after an unknown miscreant entered his Bandra home and attacked him with a knife. According to ANI, the actor was stabbed multiple times during the scuffle. While several actors, including Jr NTR, expressed their grief over the matter, veteran actor Chiranjeevi also came forward to pray for his speedy recovery.
The Vishwambhara actor wrote, "Deeply Disturbed by news of the attack by an intruder on #SaifAliKhan. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery."