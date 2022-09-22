Chiranjeevi is 'grateful' on completing 44 years in film industry; Pens a lovely note to thank fans

Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest and most popular stars and has been ruling Tollywood since the 80s. Today, exactly 44 years ago, he made his debut as a hero with Pranam Khareedu in 1978 and the rest is history. Marking the special occasion, the megastar took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note to thank his fans for their love and support.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and penned a note on completing 44 years in the film industry. The note read, "Chiranjeevi the Actor as you all know was born today, 22 September 1978, 44 years ago! I owe this limitless love and affection I receive from you all, to this day! I owe everything to this day! Humbled and Grateful!."