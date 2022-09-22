Chiranjeevi is 'grateful' on completing 44 years in film industry; Pens a lovely note to thank fans
The self-made star started his journey with his debut film Pranam Khareedu in 1978 and since then he has appeared in more than 150 films
Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest and most popular stars and has been ruling Tollywood since the 80s. Today, exactly 44 years ago, he made his debut as a hero with Pranam Khareedu in 1978 and the rest is history. Marking the special occasion, the megastar took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note to thank his fans for their love and support.
Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and penned a note on completing 44 years in the film industry. The note read, "Chiranjeevi the Actor as you all know was born today, 22 September 1978, 44 years ago! I owe this limitless love and affection I receive from you all, to this day! I owe everything to this day! Humbled and Grateful!."
The self-made star with amazing acting chops started his journey with his debut film Pranam Khareedu in 1978. The actor’s first big hit was Intlo Ramayya Veedilo Krishnayya in 1982 and since then he has appeared in more than 150 films and won praise for his powerful roles.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will next grace the silver screen with Mohan Raja's directorial GodFather. The project is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 movie Lucifer with Mohanlal as the protagonist. With Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Salman Khan, director Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev in pivotal characters, GodFather is scheduled to hit the silver screens on the 5th of October this year.
In addition to this, Chiranjeevi has signed up filmmaker Meher Ramesh's action entertainer, Bholaa Shankar. The film stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in key roles. He further has Mega 154 with Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja in the making.