Chiranjeevi is 'happy' with GodFather's success; Says 'If content is good, people will come to theatre'

Megastar Chiranjeevi has once again proved his mass appeal through his latest release, GodFather. The movie which was released on 5th October this year has been receiving a phenomenal reaction at the box office. Elated by the response to the film, the Acharya actor was quoted saying, "After Indra and Tagore, I am happy to achieve that level of success with #GodFather. I myself told that if the content is good, people will come to the cinema."

Earlier today, Lady Superstar Nayanthara, who portrays Sathyapriya Jaidev in the film, also penned a thank-you note for the fans and her co-stars on social media for showering GodFather with love.

She wrote, "Thank you to all the movie lovers and my fans for making GodFather a humongous blockbuster. It has been a delight to see all of you celebrate our film with your loved ones in the theatre. GodFather is a very special film for me because of the people involved and the wonderful team behind it. It was a privilege to share the screen with Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu once again. He is a gem of a person and a powerhouse performer. Every moment on set with him has been nothing less than enriching. Thank you Chiranjeevi Garu. I'd like to express my gratitude to director Mohan Raja garu for trusting me continuously and collaborating with me for the third time. Satya Priya is a layered and complex character and my director's belief in me made it possible to bring her to life. Everyone loves Salman Khan sir and this movie shows why. Thanking you sir for your explosive act and for making this film bigger."

