Chiranjeevi joins Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Pongal celebrations in Delhi; see PICS

Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated Pongal with great joy alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The festivities took place at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy's residence, with badminton star PV Sindhu also joining the celebration. PM Modi shared glimpses of their Pongal festivities on his social media platform.

The prime minister stated in his caption that he attended Sankranti celebrations at the residence of G. Kishan Reddy. He mentioned witnessing an excellent cultural program during his visit.

He noted that Sankranti and Pongal are celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, symbolizing gratitude and renewal, deeply connected to the country's agricultural traditions. He also extended his best wishes on the occasions, wishing everyone happiness and a prosperous harvest season.

PM Modi wrote, "Attended Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of my ministerial colleague, Shri G. Kishan Reddy Garu. Also witnessed an excellent cultural programme."

"My best wishes for Sankranti and Pongal. Wishing everyone happiness, good health and a prosperous harvest season ahead," he concluded.

Chiranjeevi also took to his social media handle X to extend his heartfelt wishes on Pongal. He spoke of the festive sounds of the jingle bells and the hymns of the Haridas. He also expressed hope for the festival to bring an abundance of joy, prosperity, and new glory into everyone's lives.

He wrote, "Wishing everyone a happy Sankranti, with beautiful garlands in the front doors, joyful lights in the back doors, the jingle bells of the Jangam Devars, the hymns of the Haridas, the abundance of pleasures, and the abundance of wealth, and the new glory that this festival brings in everyone's lives!"

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is currently gearing up for the release of his film Vishwambhara. The movie will also feature Trisha Krishnan as the female lead.

