Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia's Bholaa Shankar gets an official release date

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Meher Ramesh have collaborated for the first time for an action entertainer titled, Bholaa Shankar. On the occasion of Ugadi 2023, the makers of the film have made an official announcement about the film's release date. Bholaa Shankar will release worldwide on August 11th.

Wishing everyone on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the makers came up with a 'mega update'. The movie is going to enjoy a long weekend with the Independence Day holiday on August 15th (Tuesday). Moreover, the biggest festival for mega fans, that is Chiranjeevi’s birthday too falls on the same month, on the 22nd of August. The makers have also released a special poster featuring Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia. One can see, the lead actors appear in traditional outfits.

Bholaa Shankar release date poster

For the unversed, Tamannaah is playing the leading lady opposite megastar while Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi’s sister. Sushanth is essaying a very special and lover boy role in the movie.

Bholaa Shankar is produced by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments, in association with Creative Commercials. The upcoming film also stars Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam and Uttej.

Dudley cranks the camera, wherein Marthand K Venkatesh takes care of editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Story supervision is by Satyanand and dialogues are by Thirupathi MamidalaKishore Garikipati is the executive producer.



