Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh's fun off screen camaraderie at Bhola Shankar event, actor reacts to doing remakes

Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Bholaa Shankar is gearing up for release this week. On Sunday, the makers hosted a grand pre-release event, which was attended by Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, Sushanth Akkineni, Allu Aravind, director Meher Ramesh, and others. The film's centre attraction was Chiranjeevi and Keerthy's bond, who are playing brother and sister in the film.

Chiranjeevi, who is 67 years old, looked dashing in a black casual outfit. He wore black jeans paired up with a matching tee and jacket. The Mahanati actress defined grace in a silver saree with an off-shoulder blouse. Statement pearl necklace, earrings, and perfect makeup made her unique saree look stand out.

During the event, the megastar heaped praises on Keerthy Suresh. The actor said he was awestruck by her acting skills and working with her felt like travelling in a river, so beautiful and graceful. He also revealed that he had refused her to call him brother.



Chiranjeevi reacts to doing remake films

The veteran actor also reacted to the viral claims of him only doing back-to-back remakes. He revealed the reason for doing the remake and also answered the trolls. Recalling a dialogue from Khaidi No 150, he said, "I did 'Bholaa Shankar' because I liked it and in the hope that you [the audience] will also like it. What I don't understand is that many are asking me why I have been doing remakes. If there's strong content and directors and actors are taking the opportunity to bring it to the Telugu people, what is so wrong in doing so? After the advent of the OTT platform, people are exposed to films of different genres. Hence, people ask about the need for doing a remake in the world of OTT. However, 'Vedalam' is not available on any OTT platform. That gave us the confidence to do the film. "

The actor's last film Godfather was also a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Now, Bholaa Shankar is the remake of the blockbuster Tamil film Vedalam starring Ajith Kumar. The film was a huge hit in Kollywood. Directed by Bholaa Shankar, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead.

