Chiranjeevi launches Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao in Hyderabad; See PICS

The launch event of Ravi Teja's first Pan-India project Tiger Nageswara Rao took place in Hyderabad today. Megastar Chiranjeevi was a part of the celebration as the chief guest. These two stars shared pleasant vibes at the bash. While the Mass Maharaja opted for a breezy printed shirt and black denim, Chiranjeevi donned a semi-formal look with a blue shirt and basic denim.

Meanwhile, the makers also recently dropped the pre-look for the flick directed by Krishna Vamsi. In the poster, the star is seen standing shirtless on a railway track even as a train is coming toward him at full speed. He has once again impressed the fans with his latest avatar.

The Dhamaka star will be playing an ill-famed thief, Tiger from Andhra Pradesh in the flick that also stars Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj as leading ladies. The remaining cast of this forthcoming biopic has not been announced yet.

Abhishek Agarwal is bankrolling the film on a massive budget under his production house Abhishek Agarwal Arts. Tej Narayan Agarwal will be presenting Tiger Nageswara Rao.

R Madhie ISC is working on the movie as a cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar is providing the music for the flick. Avinash Kolla is the production designer and Srikanth has written the dialogues for the venture.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja will also play the protagonist in Sarath Mandava’s Ramarao on Duty, Trinathrao Nakkina’s Dhamaka, and Sudheer Varma’s Ravanasura. Fans are in for a treat as they will get to see the star in versatile roles this year.

