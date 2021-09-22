Chiranjeevi launches nephew Sai Dharam Tej's Republic trailer as the latter is hospitalised due to an accident

Sai Dharam is venturing on a new path this year with his upcoming movie Republic. As the film is gearing for a release in October, although the actor is in hospital due to a bike accident, the trailer has been released. His uncle and actor Chiranjeevi launched the trailer on social media and wished his nephew Dharam a speedy recovery.

Sai Dharam Tej is playing an IAS officer who wants to serve the people but he lands in trouble as he has to go against a public representative. The trailer is all about fight for the justice by Sai Dharam Tej. Ramya Krishnan also looks powerful as a politician and gives tough fights as an antagonist to the actor. The trailer is intense and dwells on the themes of democracy.

Sharing the trailer, Chiranjeevi also wished speedy recovery to Dharam Tej and wrote in Telugu, which is loosely translated, "Sai Dharam Tej is recovering quickly. The film is set to release on October 1, the same day as Republican wishes. Your all affection and love for Sai Dharam Tej is Shri Rama Raksha."

@IamSaiDharamTej — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 22, 2021

Republic is directed by Deva Katta and features Aishwarya Rajesh as the leading lady. The film also features Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Raja and Ramya Krishnan in supporting roles. Republic is bankrolled by J. Bhagawan and Pulla Rao and Mani Sharma is composing the music.

Republic was earlier slated to release for Republic Day in January, then was postponed to June, which was not possible too due to the second wave of Coronavirus. After a long postponement, the film is getting its release in theatres in just a few days.