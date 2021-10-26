Chiranjeevi lends voice for Krishna Vamsi’s Rangamarthanda; Director expresses gratitude for his generosity

Telugu director Krishna Vamsi, who wrapped up shooting for his upcoming directorial 'Rangamarthanda', has given a 'mega' update. As he starts dubbing for 'Rangamarthanda', he has roped in megastar Chiranjeevi to lend his voice.

Sharing his excitement about Chiranjeevi's voice-over, Krishna Vamsi wrote, "ThQ annyya for ur generosity n unconditional kindness ...one more crowned lightening on #rangamarthandas sky. THE MEGA VOICE", on his microblogging site. The director also shared a picture, which features Chiranjeevi in front of the mic, wrapping up his dubbing for 'Rangamarthanda'.

While Chiranjeevi had a minor surgery, it is a great gesture that he went all the way to lend his voice to Krishna Vamsi's prestigious project. Chiranjeevi has a great line-up of movies, that includes 'Acharya', which is all set for its release soon.

'Rangamarthanda' is Krishna Vamsi's upcoming directorial starring Ramya Krishna, Prakash Raj, Shivathmika, Adarsh Balakrishna, and Rahul Silpligunj in the lead roles. While the makers are trying to wrap up the post-production works as soon as possible, there is no clarification regarding the release date yet.

Earlier, there were talks that 'Rangamarthanda' would get a direct OTT release, but the makers came forward to clear things up. So, 'Rangamarthanda' is to see its theatrical release, and the makers are eyeing December to release this emotional, action drama.

Credits: I.A.N.S Pic Credit: Krishna Vamsi/ Twitter


