Chiranjeevi looks all handsome in a black kurta pajama as he attends a wedding in Hyderabad; See video

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all ready to deliver another blockbuster along with his son Ram Charan in the form of Acharya. Ever since the gripping trailer of this action drama was released, fans' excitement for April 29 has increased multifold.

The Bhola Shankar star attended a wedding in Hyderabad last night. He looked all dapper in a black Kurta and pajama. The shutterbugs clicked Megastar Chiranjeevi as he was reaching his car. The actor greeted fellow attendees in the parking lot with a broad smile and folded hands. Actor and producer, Vishnu Manchu was also a part of the celebration.

Check out the video below:

Coming back to Acharya, the makers recently announced that a new song from the flick, titled Bhale Bhale Banjara will be released on April 18. In the announcement video, the father-son duo can be seen bantering about dancing together. Chiranjeevi said that after RRR's Naatu Naatu song, he is super nervous to shake a leg with Ram Charan.

The trailer of Acharya was dropped on April 12 and everyone is in awe of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s ferocious avatars as comrades. They are shown to have joined forces to hold the endowments department accountable for the misappropriation of temple funds and donations. This Koratala Siva directorial also features Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde as female leads. The project has created a massive buzz among moviegoers.

Chiranjeevi also has Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar, Mohan Raja's Godfather, and Bobby's Mega 154 lined up for release in the near future.

