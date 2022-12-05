Chiranjeevi looks back in time as he poses with Naval officers, ‘Took me back to my days as Naval cadet'

As we informed you earlier, Megastar Chiranjeevi was recently awarded the Indian Film Personality of the Year at the 53rd International Film Festival of India held in Goa. The Acharya actor was approached by a group of Naval officers to take pictures at the Goa airport. Posting the photographs on Twitter, the star looked back in time and recalled his days as a Naval cadet for the NCC.

The stills were accompanied by the following note, "When a bunch of Naval officers approached me for a picture at Goa airport last week, It took me down memory lane effortlessly.. to my days as a Naval Cadet.. when I had enlisted for the NCC! Delightfully nostalgic it was!" The GodFather actor looked dapper in a grey shirt paired with black denim, black shoes, and groovy shades.

In the meantime, Chiranjeevi's acceptance speech during the IFFI was heart-melting. The actor said that some recognitions are special, and this award falls in that category. He revealed that he comes from a middle-class family and he owes his fame, name, charisma, and all the other privileges to the film industry. Chiranjeevi also talked about his decision to take a break from acting to pursue his political career. He vowed not to do the same ever again in his life.

Chiranjeevi's upcoming projects

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will next grace the silver screens with the forthcoming mass entertainer Waltair Veerayya. Directed by Bobby, the project is touted to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients. The much-awaited film is scheduled for a theatrical release on Sankranthi 2023.

He further has Meher Ramesh’s directorial Bhola Shankar in this kitty. The Megastar will be sharing screen space with Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhati in the movie.

