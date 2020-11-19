Chiranjeevi looks dapper in formal suit as he is spotted during Samantha Akkineni’s talk show; See PHOTOS

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi was spotted on the sets of Samantha Akkineni’s talk show Sam Jam.

South star Samantha Akkineni started a chat show a while back. While Vijay Deverakonda’s photos from the sets of the show were shared a couple of days back, now Megastar Chiranjeevi’s photos from the sets have come up. In the photos, Chiranjeevi looks dapper in formal wear. Titled Sam Jam, Samantha is the host for the celebrity talk show for Allu Arjun’s video streaming platform Aha. In the photos, Chiranjeevi was seen wearing facemask, and it goes without saying that he looked radiant.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. Acharya’s motion poster released on Chiranjeevi’s birthday. He was supposed to join the sets of Acharya, but a faulty test result for COVID 19 showed that he tested positive.

However, he revealed that he has tested negative for COVID 19 and that the earlier test result, which showed that he has COVID was faulty. He added that three doctors conducted different tests on him to see the status and it was declared that he does not have coronavirus. He stated that there was some fault in the RT PCR test kit which showed him positive COVID result. It is now expected that more details about the shooting of Acharya will be announced by the makers soon. He also has in his kitty, the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer.

