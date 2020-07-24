Chiranjeevi makes fans go gaga with his ‘makeover mood’; Sports a clean shaven look

While some suggest that it would be his look for his upcoming film Acharya, there is no official confirmation on it yet.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is making the full use of the quarantine time, recently took to his Instagram space and shared a new photo. In the photo, he can be seen in a clean-shaven look during the lockdown period. While some suggest that it would be his look for his upcoming film Acharya, there is no official confirmation on it yet. Sharing the photo, he wrote on the photo-sharing application, “#MakeoverMoods”. In the photo, he can be seen clad in a casual blue tee.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, a period drama from the pre-independence era. The film has Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia as the leading ladies, while Vijay Sethupathi was seen in a key role. The film turned out to be a huge hit. Sye Raa was released in five languages. Though it was welcomed hugely only by the Telugu audience, it would be fair to say that the star’s Tamil fanbase has grown after the film’s release.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan fans get aggressive and attack Ram Gopal Varma's office

Check out his post here:

He will be next seen in Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, and Ram Charan will be making an extended cameo appearance. He also has the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer in his kitty. Ever since the film was announced, speculations and reports about the film’s crew have been making the rounds on social media. While Suhasini is rumoured to be playing Chiranjeevi’s sister, Vijay Deverakonda is reported to be playing Tovino Thomas’ role.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×