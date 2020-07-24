  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chiranjeevi makes fans go gaga with his ‘makeover mood’; Sports a clean shaven look

While some suggest that it would be his look for his upcoming film Acharya, there is no official confirmation on it yet.
2751 reads Mumbai
Chiranjeevi makes fans go gaga with his ‘makeover mood’; Sports a clean shaven lookChiranjeevi makes fans go gaga with his ‘makeover mood’; Sports a clean shaven look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is making the full use of the quarantine time, recently took to his Instagram space and shared a new photo. In the photo, he can be seen in a clean-shaven look during the lockdown period. While some suggest that it would be his look for his upcoming film Acharya, there is no official confirmation on it yet. Sharing the photo, he wrote on the photo-sharing application, “#MakeoverMoods”. In the photo, he can be seen clad in a casual blue tee.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, a period drama from the pre-independence era. The film has Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia as the leading ladies, while Vijay Sethupathi was seen in a key role. The film turned out to be a huge hit. Sye Raa was released in five languages. Though it was welcomed hugely only by the Telugu audience, it would be fair to say that the star’s Tamil fanbase has grown after the film’s release.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan fans get aggressive and attack Ram Gopal Varma's office

Check out his post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#MakeoverMoods

A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela) on

He will be next seen in Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, and Ram Charan will be making an extended cameo appearance. He also has the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer in his kitty. Ever since the film was announced, speculations and reports about the film’s crew have been making the rounds on social media. While Suhasini is rumoured to be playing Chiranjeevi’s sister, Vijay Deverakonda is reported to be playing Tovino Thomas’ role.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement