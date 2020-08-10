  1. Home
Chiranjeevi makes fish fry for mother Anjana Devi; Surprises fans with his culinary skills

Chiranjeevi shows the ingredients that he is making use of for the dish. The fans and followers of the southern megastar were pleasantly surprised by the actor's culinary skills.
The southern megastar Chiranjeevi shared a video on IGTV wherein he is seen preparing a delicious looking fish fry for his mother Anjana Devi. The video sees how the actor goes about making the delicacy which happens to be his mother's recipe. The actor shows the ingredients that he is making use of for the dish. The fans and followers of the southern megastar were pleasantly surprised by the actor's culinary skills. Towards the end of the IGTV video, the actor's mother Anjana Devi is having the delicious fish fry made by Chiranjeevi.

The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor looks a little nervous while his mother is having the food which he made. But, finally, the actor is all smiles as his mother says that the fish fry is delicious. On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in the upcoming film titled Acharya. This film is helmed by ace south director Koratala Siva. As per news reports, the south flick will be based on a strong social message. The film audiences and fans of Chiranjeevi are eagerly waiting for this film to hit the big screen. Due to the COVID 19 crisis, the makers of the Koratala Siva directorial had to suspend the film's shooting.

The southern drama Acharya will reportedly also feature actor cum producer Ram Charan in a guest appearance. The fans and film audiences have a lot of expectations from the film as the lead actor's previous release was a massive success.

