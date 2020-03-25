Chiranjeevi makes his Twitter debut on Ugadi; Followers grow at lightning speed

Chiranjeevi decided to treat his fans with a beautiful surprise by making a debut on social media on the occasion of Ugadi. The Sye Raa star has entered the virtual world to get in touch with his fans personally.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, finally makes his social media debut today. While his Instagram account went live yesterday with 338k followers already, Chiranjeevi's Twitter handle @KChiruTweets is finally live. The actor decided to treat his fans with a beautiful surprise by making a debut on social media on the occasion of Ugadi. The Sye Raa star has entered the virtual world to get in touch with his fans personally. As soon as his Twitter handle went live at 11:11 AM, the followers started increasing at the lightening speed. Chiranjeevi has received a warm welcome on social media.

In his first tweets, the megastar requested his fans to support PM Narendra Modi's 21-day lockdown initiative and fight the battle together against Coronavirus. Chiranjeevi took to his official twitter handle and wished everyone, 'Happy Ugadi." He wrote, "#HappySarvariUgadi DELIGHTED to directly engage with my beloved fellow Indians,Telugus & my dearest fans through a platform like this.This #NewYear’s Day,let’s resolve to defeat this global health crisis with awareness & responsibility. #UnitedAgainstCorona #StayHomeStaySafe."

Yesterday, Konidela Production house announced about Chiru's Twitter debut. The tweet read, "This Ugadi is going to be special. Tomorrow, your Mega Star Chiranjeevi garu is going to start interacting with you from his official social media handles. Get ready to follow and show him some love."

#HappySarvariUgadi

DELIGHTED to directly engage with my beloved fellow Indians,Telugus & my dearest fans through a platform like this.This #NewYear’s Day,let’s resolve to defeat this global health crisis with awareness & responsibility. #UnitedAgainstCorona #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/Fb3Cnw4nHH — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 25, 2020

#21DaysHomeStayForAll is an INEVITABLE measure taken by #GOI for the well being of Each one of us Indians. It is the need of the hour. Let us stand with our beloved PM Shri @narendramodi Shri. #CMKCR & @YSJagan to secure ourselves, our families & our country. #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/V9N8OACMnL — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 25, 2020

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen next in Acharya. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva. The shooting of the film has been put on hold due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

In Acharya, Chiranjeevi will be seen as a government employee. Popular south actor Kajal Aggarwal recently confirmed her role in the film after Trisha Krishnan walked out citing creative differences.

Credits :Twitter

