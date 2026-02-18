Chiranjeevi marks his ‘greatest strength’ Surekha’s birthday with tribute to celebrate their unbreakable bond

Chiranjeevi recently took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt note for his wife, Surekha, on her birthday. The megastar shared a series of images on Instagram, penning a long note in tribute to her.

Chiranjeevi pens a heartfelt note for wife Surekha

Sharing the images on social media, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Happy Birthday to dearest Surekha. From the day we got married on February 20, 1980, you have been my greatest strength. As we celebrate your birthday today and our wedding anniversary in advance, my heart is filled with gratitude.”

“You are the nucleus of our family, the one who binds us all with love. You embraced my family members as your own, stood by them in every moment, and became a true daughter to my parents, just as they embraced you with equal affection,” the actor added.

He further stated that if anyone asked him the secret of his success, it was not his talent or hard work, but her. He said that it was because she carried every responsibility with quiet strength that he was able to focus completely on his profession.

He added that in every crisis and in every celebration, she was the one who held them together. According to him, she was not just his wife, but also his strength, his support system, and his peace.

In conclusion, Chiranjeevi wrote, “On your birthday today, and as we approach our wedding anniversary, I want to say this from my heart - I am what I am because of you. With all my love, always and forever.”

Chiranjeevi’s work front

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the lead role in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film follows Shankara Varaprasad, an NIA officer from a middle-class background who marries Sasirekha, the daughter of India’s wealthiest man, despite her father’s opposition.

Trouble brews in their marriage due to her father’s interference, and after a series of misunderstandings, the couple lives separately for six years. As Varaprasad attempts to mend his fractured relationship and reunite with his family, an old enemy resurfaces, threatening their safety. How he balances his personal and professional battles forms the crux of the story.

Looking ahead, Chiranjeevi will appear in the lead role in Vishwambhara. Moreover, the actor is also set to begin work on an action film, Mega158, with director Bobby Kolli.

