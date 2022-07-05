Chiranjeevi is the master of swag; Check out these five movies if you loved the megastar in Godfather

Chiranjeevi, the megastar of Tollywood, doesn't need any introduction. In a career spanning over four decades, he is one of the top actors who entered the industry without any film background or godfather and proved his mettle and established himself as the biggest star of Indian cinema. He is also one such actor, who has managed to entertain all ages and groups. We say this because, if you pick anyone from the 80s to 90s, everyone will for sure say they like Chiranjeevi, that's how much impact he made in the hearts of Telugu audiences.

The megastar is unique that's why he stood out. Yes, there can absolutely be no one who can display swag on screen like him along with his powerful dialogue delivery and impeccable dancing skills. When you see Chiranjeevi on the screen, there's magic that keeps audiences hooked, mostly it is his undeniable energy and swag. If at 66 years, he has managed to continue the same, and when you watch the latest teaser of his upcoming film Godfather, you will understand. While we still couldn't get over his swag and aura in Godfather, lets us take a look at Chiranjeevi's best swag-filled and power-packed performances.

Indra

Indra is one of the most popular movies by Chiranjeevi. His larger-than-life portrayal with powerful dialogues made it the biggest hit in Tollywood. His energy as he said the powerful dialogue ‘mokke kadha ani peekithe peeka kostha’ is a classic one, which is still cherished even after 20 years.

Gang Leader

Yet another blockbuster in the combination of Chiranjeevi and Vijay Bapineedu. Gang Leader had Chiranjeevi play a reckless youngster who avenges his brother’s death. Also, it helped him form a huge fan base among the youth. The movie was a sensational hit and was even dubbed into Hindi as Aaj Ka Gundaraj.

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari

Chiranjeevi is an actor, who has an aura to attract audiences as an action and romantic hero, and Director K.Raghavendra Rao’s visual wonder Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari proved it. His romance tale with Sridevi, heroism and unique swag made audiences go gaga. There must be no Telugu-speaking person who wasn't mesmerized by this film.

Shankar Dada MBBS

Chiranjeevi has got a separate fan base from Shankar Dada MBBS. The official remake of the blockbuster Bollywood movie Munna Bhai MBBS clicked well with audiences because of Chiranjeevi's excellent timing, on par with Sanjay Dutt. His double role as a student and rowdy with a dose of comedy proved what a fine actor he is. After his talking, walking and dialogues, everything was imitated by thousands across the Telugu states.

Gharana Mogudu

Chiranjeevi’s 1992 blockbuster Gharana Mogudu is the first Telugu film to gross over Rs 10 crore at the ticket counters. Starring Nagma and Vani Viswanath as the leading ladies, the film earned a cult following. Chiranjeevi made a statement with his breakdancing, tank t-shirts, and swag like a youth. It would be no wrong to say he was a stylish actor in his time.

While these performances are still remembered after years, they are more to define Chiranjeevi as he is the classic portrayal of a hero in cinema. Acting, aura, swag, action, romance, he has got everything to be called as the ‘forever megastar of Tollywood’.