Chiranjeevi meets Ajith Kumar on the sets of Good Bad Ugly in Hyderabad; both look radiant in new PIC

Ajith Kumar has commenced the shooting schedule of his upcoming action thriller titled Good Bad Ugly in Hyderabad. Many pictures have been shared online from the sets showing Ajith with the director and other crew members.

Now, in a recent update, another picture has been shared online from the sets of Good Bad Ugly featuring Ajith Kumar with Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi. Have a look!

Two iconic legends in one frame

On May 29, renowned industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to social media platform X and shared a picture of Ajith Kumar, and Chiranjeevi together. In the picture both the stars can be seen smiling for the cameras making it a memorable moment.

As per reports, the picture has been clicked on the sets of Good Bad Ugly in Hyderabad as we can see other crew members in the background as well. As per early reports, the team is currently shooting for some high-octane action sequences along with the first promotional video of the upcoming flick.

More about Good Bad Ugly

According to early reports, Bobby Deol and Guntur Kaaram star Sreeleela had been approached for the project. However, there is no formal confirmation on the same. Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers is sponsoring the project, and the action thriller is slated to be released on Pongal in 2025.

Work front of Chiranjeevi and Ajith Kumar

The Megastar is currently filming his upcoming film, Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta. Although not much is known about the film, it is touted as a fantasy drama, with Academy Award winner MM Keeravani composing the soundtrack. The movie also stars Trisha Krishnan in the lead role, with Surbhi, Harsha Vardhan, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Isha Chawla, and many others playing important characters.

On the other hand, Ajith Kumar is gearing up for his long-awaited project titled VidaaMuyarchi, helmed by Magizh Thirumeni. In addition to Ajith, VidaaMuyarchi features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and many others in key parts.

Sanjay Dutt has been invited to play a crucial role in the film, but the directors have not made an official announcement about the collab.

Lyca Productions, owned by Subaskaran Allirajah, has funded the film, and Anirudh Ravichander took command of background scores and music.

