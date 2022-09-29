Chiranjeevi meets and offers condolences to Mahesh Babu, Krishna for Indira Devi's demise

Megastar Chiranjeevi personally met and offered condolences to Mahesh Babu for the demise of his mom Indira Devi. He also met veteran actor Krishna. The actor was not in the city as he couldn't attend the last rites of Indira Devi, which took place on Wednesday. Many Tollywood celebs like Nagarjuna, Rana and others paid last respects. Megastar Chiranjeevi was one of the first few celebrities to offer his condolences on social media. He took to Twitter and wrote, "It is sad to hear the news of the untimely passing away of Mrs. Indira Devi. Wishing the soul of the Mother Goddess to rest in peace. I express my deepest condolences to Superstar Krishna, brother Mahesh Babu and all the family members."

Take a look at the pic here: