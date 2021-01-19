Chiranjeevi meets Gopichandh Malineni and lauds Krack; Director shares a photo & pens an emotional note

In the monochrome photo shared by Krack's director Gopichandh Malineni, Chiranjeevi can be seen holding the director as they both were seen grinning ear to ear.

Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan’s Krack hit the big screens on January 9 after several postponements and troubles. While the makers originally had planned to release the film in the morning, the film’s release got delayed and it was released only in the evening. Fans and celebrities have been lauding the film on social media. Now, Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi himself has lauded the film by meeting director Gopichandh Malineni in person.

Taking to his Twitter space, the director shared a photo with the megastar and expressed how excited he is. He wrote, “It’s a Mega Day for me! Appreciation from the Megastar is like a truthful testimony for a commercial success Interaction with Chiranjeevi Garu is always an education. Got to learn many important things in a short meeting”. Krack stars Ravi Teja as a cop who plays by his own rules and Shruti Haasan plays the female lead. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani are cast in key roles.

See his Tweet here:

It’s a MegaDay for me ! Appreciation from the Megastar is like a truthful testimony for a commercial successInteraction with ChiranjeeviGaru is always an education. Got to learn many important things in a short meeting pic.twitter.com/VEDkO3jqf1 — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) January 19, 2021

The film clashed at the box office with the film Red starring Ram Pothineni in the lead role. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya starring Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya’s shooting is going at a brisk pace. The film’s shooting commenced earlier last month. Kajal Aggarwal, who got married recently, joined the sets of the film a couple of weeks back. Chiranjeevi also has in his kitty, the Tollywood remake of superhit Mollywood film Lucifer.

