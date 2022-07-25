Chiranjeevi meets legendary actor Kaikala Satyanaryana and celebrates his birthday at his residence; Check out

Megastar Chiranjeevi met legendary actor Kaikala Satyanaryana on his birthday at his residence in Hyderabad. The megastar celebrated Satyanaryana's birthday and also made him cute a cake among his family members. The legendary actor has been ill for quite a few months and is taking a rest at home. The pics of the megastar as he celebrated the veteran actor's birthday have surfaced on social media and went viral. The megastar is winning hearts with his kind gesture.

In the pics, Chiranjeevi and Satyanaryan can be seen all smiles as they posed for pics of birthday celebrations. Veteran Telugu film actor Kaikala Satyanarayana's health condition took a turn for the worse on Saturday, November 21, 2021. The megastar also shared a note back then to update about his health, which read, “As soon as I heard that Kaikala Satyanarayana, who was being treated in the ICU, regained consciousness, I spoke to him on the phone with the help of Dr Subba Reddy who has been treating him. It gave me complete confidence that he will recover completely … Praying that he returns soon and completely healthy, I am glad to share this news with his fans and well-wishers."

Ever since then, Kaikala Satyanarayana has been on bed rest at his home along with his family.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is busy shooting for his much-awaited film, GodFather. It is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. The film also stars Salman Khan in a cameo and Nayanthara in a female lead role. Directed by Mohan Raja, Godfather is backed by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, with music by S Thaman.

