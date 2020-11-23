Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna & Ram Charan thank Telangana CM for his promise to rescue Tollywood from COVID crisis

After Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao promised that he will take necessary steps to rescue Tollywood from COVID 19 crisis, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan thanked him.

A day after the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao promised that he will take necessary measures to rescue the Tollywood industry from the COVID 19 crisis, Tollywood biggies have thanked the Chief Minister on their Twitter spaces. KCR said that the COVID crisis gave a major blow to the Tollywood industry and he will take necessary steps to balance it. Addressing the film fraternity during a meeting, Rao said concessions and exemptions will be given to support the industry and its workers.

Thanking Chief Miniter for his kind gesture, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Ram Charan took to their Twitter spaced and shared their messages. Chiranjeevi wrote, “Heartfelt Thanks to Hon'ble CM Shri. #KCR garu for the relief measures to the film industry. Trust that these compassionate measures surely will go a long way in reviving the industry badly hit by the pandemic and put it back on the path to progress.”

See their Tweets here:

Heartfelt Thanks to Hon'ble CM Shri. #KCR garu for the relief measures to the film industry. Trust that these compassionate measures surely will go a long way in reviving the industry badly hit by the pandemic and put it back on the path to progress. #TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/k7P2NUrtu2 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 23, 2020

I whole heartedly thank the Government of Telangana for these relief measures which will go a long way towards the restoration of normalcy in Telugu Film Industry. https://t.co/5wZwITlCaB — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) November 23, 2020

Utmost gratitude and thanks To the honourable CM of Telangana shri #KCR Garu for the much needed relief measures given to the Telugu film industry during these dark and uncertain times of Covid. #telanganaCmo — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 23, 2020

Nagarjuna, who has also been actively involving in the relief works of COVID 19 for the film fraternity, wrote, “Utmost gratitude and thanks To the honourable CM of Telangana shri #KCR Garu for the much needed relief measures given to the Telugu film industry during these dark and uncertain times of Covid.”. Ram Charan, on the other hand, shared Chiranjeevi;s Tweet and stated, “I whole heartedly thank the Government of Telangana for these relief measures which will go a long way towards the restoration of normalcy in Telugu Film Industry.”

