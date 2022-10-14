Chiranjeevi on Acharya debacle to collab with Puri Jagannadh: 5 statements from actor and filmmaker's chat

Chiranjeevi is on cloud nine as his recently released film GodFather, a Telugu remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam film Lucifer, became a blockbuster success. Despite being a remake, GodFather managed to impress audiences with its originality and also opened to a good response at the box office on October 5. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film featured Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Satyadev, and Puri Jagannadh in key roles. With the success of GodFather, Chiranjeevi went live on Instagram with director Puri Jagannadh and treated fans with interesting things. The duo spoke about Acharya, Liger debacle, Pawan Kalyan's cameo in Godfather, updates on upcoming films, and more.

Chiranjeevi on Acharya debacle Chiranjeevi opened up about the colossal failure of Acharya, which featured Ram Charan along with him and was directed by Siva Koratala. "I take full responsibility when a film fails and I take the failure of Acharya in my stride. I have no guilt feeling about doing the film. In fact, both Ram Charan and I returned 80 percent of our remuneration to the producer," the megastar said in the live session with Puri Jagganadh.

Chiranjeevi on Pawan Kalyan's cameo instead of Salman Khan in Godfather During a chat with director Puri Jagannadh, Megastar said that Pawan Kalyan too could have done justice to Salman's character. "Pawan Kalyan would be the right choice and he would have done it If asked. Kalyan doing it would have brought equal craze to that character. But we wanted an actor who has a good craze in the south and north. Even Kalyan would have said that Salman Khan doing the role is apt," he said. Puri Jagannadh reacts to Liger failure Despite huge buzz and anticipation, Puri Jagannadh's directorial Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda failed to perform well at the box office. The director for the first time reacted to the failure of Liger and said, "I was engaged with Liger for three years, but it was a failure. I enjoyed shooting for 3 years. I was low only for a few days. I got to know that Liger is a flop on Friday and by Sunday I went to gym and did 100 squats and I have released all my stress."

Chiranjeevi and Puri Jagannadh's film on cards Chiranjeevi asked Puri what happened to the script of ‘Auto Jaani’, a film they together had planned a decade ago. Puri Jagannadh replied that he threw it into the dustbin as the story idea became obsolete. “I will write a brand new script for you." Chiranjeevi shares updates on his next Chiranjeevi is now busy working on his next with director Bobby. The actor shared an exciting update on the film during the chat. He said, "My dialogues in #Mega154 will be delivered in the East Godavari dialect. It will be an entertainer with vintage stuff! The title and a small teaser will be revealed during Deepavali festival day." The first look poster was released some time ago and it piqued the curiosity of fans as it saw the mass hero sporting a lungi.

