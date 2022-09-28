Chiranjeevi on Ram Charan clocking 15 years in industry: Heartening how he has evolved as an actor

The GodFather actor also shared a picture of the father-son duo, with fireworks in the backdrop.Chiranjeevi wrote, "On reaching the 15 years milestone, fondly reflecting on @AlwaysRamCharan‘s journey in films. It is heartening how he has evolved as an Actor from #Chirutha to #Magadheera to #Rangasthalam to #RRR ..and now to #RC15 with Director Shankar."

It was 15 years ago today when Ram Charan became a part of films with Chirutha. It had released in cinema halls on 28th September 2007, starting his journey as one of the most bankable stars in the South. Commemorating this crucial milestone, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note.

Both Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have exciting projects in the lineup. The megastar's next release will be Mohan Raja's directorial GodFather. Apart from him, the cast will feature Nayanthara, Salman Khan, director Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev in key roles, along with others. The movie is scheduled to release in the theatres on 5th October this year.

Additionally, Chiranjeevi will lead Meher Ramesh's mass entertainer Bholaa Shankar. This highly-anticipated drama will also star Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in crucial roles, apart from the rest.

In the meantime, Ram Charan has two untitled films, RC15 and RC16 in his kitty at the moment. The former is being helmed by S Shankar and will feature Kiara Advani as the leading lady opposite the RRR star. SJ Suryah was also recently added to the cast of the film. He will be seen in a pivotal role in this yet-to-be-titled film.

