Chiranjeevi opens up about his favourite co-star; REVEALS why Sridevi will always remain special

Chiranjeevi , who is one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, is totally busy in his acting career with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. The veteran actor, who has been active in the film industry for over the last four decades, has been a part of some of the most iconic films in the history of Telugu cinema. The megastar has also shared the screen with some of the finest talents in the industry, including the legendary actress, Sridevi .

In the popular talk show Nijam With Smitha which is currently streaming on Sony LIV, Chiranjeevi extensively spoke about his illustrious acting career and experiences of working with some of the finest talents in the country. The Godfather star was given a list of his most popular onscreen pairs and was asked to pick his-all time favourite co-star from the same, in the show. The list included iconic actresses Radha, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Vijaya Shanthi, and Sridevi.

However, the veteran actor refused to pick one name from the list, as he shared a great professional rapport and excellent onscreen chemistry with all four celebrated actresses. "Each one of them has their own qualities, so I can’t choose who is my favourite," he said. But, Chiranjeevi made sure that he reveals the best quality of each actress on the list. "For acting at ease and spontaneity, I would choose Radhika. Dance would be Radha, she would compete head-on. Vijaya Shanthi would mold herself very well into the character showing her power. She blends easily and is a very good performer," he revealed.

Chiranjeevi reveals why Sridevi is special