Chiranjeevi opens up about his favourite co-star; REVEALS why Sridevi will always remain special
Chiranjeevi recently opened up about his all-time favourite co-stars, and revealed why late Sridevi, the female superstar will always remain special to him.
Chiranjeevi, who is one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, is totally busy in his acting career with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. The veteran actor, who has been active in the film industry for over the last four decades, has been a part of some of the most iconic films in the history of Telugu cinema. The megastar has also shared the screen with some of the finest talents in the industry, including the legendary actress, Sridevi.
Chiranjeevi about his favourite co-stars
In the popular talk show Nijam With Smitha which is currently streaming on Sony LIV, Chiranjeevi extensively spoke about his illustrious acting career and experiences of working with some of the finest talents in the country. The Godfather star was given a list of his most popular onscreen pairs and was asked to pick his-all time favourite co-star from the same, in the show. The list included iconic actresses Radha, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Vijaya Shanthi, and Sridevi.
However, the veteran actor refused to pick one name from the list, as he shared a great professional rapport and excellent onscreen chemistry with all four celebrated actresses. "Each one of them has their own qualities, so I can’t choose who is my favourite," he said. But, Chiranjeevi made sure that he reveals the best quality of each actress on the list. "For acting at ease and spontaneity, I would choose Radhika. Dance would be Radha, she would compete head-on. Vijaya Shanthi would mold herself very well into the character showing her power. She blends easily and is a very good performer," he revealed.
Chiranjeevi reveals why Sridevi is special
However, the megastar who shared a great personal and professional relationship with the late actress Sridevi, stated that the superstar will always remain special to him. "Keeping all of them aside, Sridevi… It just feels so wow watching her dance. Frankly, I never enjoyed working with anyone else, as much as I did with Sridevi," stated Chiranjeevi.
For the unversed, Chiranjeevi and Sridevi are still considered one of the most iconic star pairs of Telugu cinema. The duo perfectly complimented each other with their exceptional screen presences, comic timing, and effortless dance moves. The legendary actress shared the screen with the megastar in many blockbuster films including Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Ranuvu Veeran, Mosagadu, SP Parsuram, and others.
