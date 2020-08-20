Chiranjeevi opposed Koratala Siva's plan of releasing Acharya's teaser on August 22?

The director, Koratala Siva reportedly wanted to release the film's teaser on August 22. But, the lead star Chiranjeevi opposed the director's plan.

The latest news update about film Acharya states that lead actor Chiranjeevi did not want the director to release the film's teaser on August 22. This day marks the birthday of superstar Chiranjeevi. The director, Koratala Siva reportedly wanted to release the film's teaser on August 22. But, the lead star opposed the director's plan. Actor cum producer Ram Charan had previously announced that the makers of Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Acharya will be unveiling the first look poster of the film on the eve of the lead actor's birthday. The update by Ram Charan also states that the makers will unveil the film's first motion poster. The makers of the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya will release the first look and motion poster on August 22 at 4 PM.

The fans and followers of the megastar are eagerly looking forward to the update. The fans have been taking to their social media accounts to express their excitement about the upcoming film. The Koratala Siva directorial happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the film industry. The news reports about Acharya state that the film will revolve around a strong social message.

The makers of the film have not yet revealed what the social message is. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to know what the central idea of the film is. Acharya is an ambitious project of the lead actor and director Koratala Siva. The superstar Chiranjeevi previously delivered a blockbuster hit in the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. This film was helmed by Surender Reddy.

