Chiranjeevi opts for a traditional look, grooves to Telangana special potharaju dance with the crowd; VIDEO

Megastar Chiranjeevi stood as a special attraction in Alai Balai who played drums along with artists and danced with poturajus. For the uninitiated, the Potharaju dance is a Telangana special dance form during the Bonalu festival.

Chiranjeevi , who is currently basking in the grand success of his recently released film Godfather, was clicked at an event in Hyderabad. The actor opted for a beige ethnic look as he stepped out for the event with Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. He was also seen dancing with the crowd and greeting the governor.

Chiranjeevi's much-awaited film GodFather is shattering the box office with good numbers. The film hit the big screens on October 5, on the occasion of Dussehra and has managed to impress the audiences with good reviews. The Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, starring Chiranjeevi grossed Rs. 17.50 crores approx across the Telugu states on the first day.

Directed by Mohan Raja, GodFather marks the official Telugu remake of the 2019 movie Lucifer with superstar Mohanlal as the protagonist. The cast of the Telugu movie also includes Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Salman Khan, director Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev as pivotal characters, among others.

A part of Pinkvilla review for GodFather read, "What makes Telugu cinema a cut above the rest, at times, is the unrestrained indulgence of action sequences. Stephen Nedumpally's (played by Mohanlal) mysterious past in 'Lucifer' was used to build glamour around his character. 'Godfather' borrows from the template but makes substantial changes, which determine how Brahma bursts forth onto the political scene."

Made under the direction of Mohan Raja, the project is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, which starred superstar Mohanlal as the protagonist. RB Choudary and NV Prasad bankrolled the movie on a massive budget, while Konidela Surekha presented it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after GodFather, Chiranjeevi will lead director Bobby's untitled drama, Chiru154. Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore have been roped in to play prominent roles in the film, along with Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. He also has Bholaa Shankar with Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia.