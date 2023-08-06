Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR and others pay tribute as revolutionary poet Gaddar dies at 77

Telangana poet Gaddar passed away today, August 6, 2023, at the age of 77. Gummadi Vittal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar, reportedly died due to lung and urinary problems. He is very well known for his revolutionary songs. Many celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Gaddar. Chiranjeevi and Sai Dharam Tej were a few of the celebrities from the film field who expressed their grief over such an impactful personality’s death.

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and wrote a long message, referring to Gaddar’s voice as immortal. His tweet, when loosely translated, reads, "Their voice is immortal. No matter what song he sings, Lal Salaam to the public singer, 'public war vessel' Gaddaranna, who raised his voice and fought for public benefit! The news that Gaddaranna, who inspired people for decades with his simple yet highly effective spoken word songs, is no more has caused a deep sadness."

Chiranjeevi added, "The absence of him in public literature and public movements will never be filled. That voice will be heard forever in song and fight. My deepest condolences to his family members, millions of his fans and well-wishers!"

Sai Dharam Tej also expressed his grief over the poet’s death and wrote, "Sad to know that A Man who is From the People, For the People and Of the People #Gaddar Garu is no more. He'll always be alive with his idealogy, songs and contribution. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti #RIPGaddar Garu"

Not just the two, but other actors like Jr NTR and Pawan Kalyan also expressed their grief as Gaddar passed away. The revolutionary Gaddar’s death is certainly a sad moment, and the reactions of the celebrities show how much he was loved and respected. Jr NTR offered condolences to Gaddar’s family as well as crores of fans.

Pawan Kalyan expressed that he was saddened by the news. He shared his condolence message through the official Twitter handle of his political party, Janasena.

