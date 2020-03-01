Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Nagarjuna & other biggies attend Jayasudha’s son Nihar Kapoor’s wedding reception

Megastar Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, producer Boney Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon, Jackie Shroff among others were clicked at Jayasudha’s son Nihar Kapoor’s wedding reception.

Former MLA and film actress Jayasudha’s elder son Nihar Kapoor got married in a grand ceremony on February 26 with Amrith Kaur in Delhi. However, the grand wedding reception for the celebrities from the industry was hosted yesterday, February 29. Who’s who from the South film industry graced the wedding reception. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, producer Boney Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon, Jackie Shroff among others were clicked at the wedding reception.

The photos from the wedding party have surfaced on social media and a lot of veteran stars were seen bonding over clicking photos together. Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nagarjuna with wife Amala, Namrata, Khushbu Sundar, K. Raghavendra Rao and Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were also seen at Nihar and Amrit’s wedding reception. Many politicians also attended to bless the newly wedded couple. The celebrities were seen bonding like never before. Check out photos below.

Jayasudha made her film debut when she was twelve years old as Jamuna's daughter in the Telugu film Pandanti Kapuram (1972). Director K. Balachander gave her a small role in the Tamil film Arangetram. She shared screen space with Kamal Haasan. The actress has acted in a number of films in Telugu and Tamil.

The actress has two sons Nihar Kapoor and Sriyan Kapoor. Jayasudha's husband Nithin Kapur passed away in 2017.

Credits :Instagram

