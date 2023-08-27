Chiranjeevi pens down a special birthday note for Sumalatha; says ‘You have always demonstrated grace’

Sumalatha Ambareesh rang in her birthday today, August 27, with a star-studded party at which the who’s who of Kannada cinema was present. Wishes are pouring in from all corners for the veteran actress. One wish that stood out the most was one from Sumalatha’s former co-star, Chiranjeevi.

The actor took to his Twitter handle and praised Sumalatha Ambareesh for the way she has managed to navigate her career to date. Chiranjeevi and Sumalatha have known each other very well, and that too for decades now. Therefore, the actor penned a note that was filled with good wishes for his dear friend.

Chiranjeevi sends a heartfelt wish for Sumalatha Ambareesh

Chiranjeevi wrote, "Happy 60th Birthday, @sumalathaA !! As you celebrate your 60th birthday, please know that you are not just a year older, but a year wiser, a year stronger, and a year more loved. Be it the silver screen or the halls of politics, you have always demonstrated grace, resilience, and a determination to take on challenges and excel at what you do."

With his words, Chiranjeevi conveyed the admiration that he felt for Sumalatha. "Cheers to you Sumalatha, for being a truly remarkable woman, wonderful human being, an inspiration, a role model, a fantastic co-star and a great friend! May you lead a happy, healthy and prosperous life!! May you celebrate many many more such milestone birthdays!! And May all your dreams come true," tweeted Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi and Sumalatha Ambareesh have acted together in plenty of movies like Sri Manjunatha, Khaidi, Swayamkrushi, Pratibandh, Gang Leader, Subhalekha, Raakshasudu, Veta, Agni Gundam, Chattamtho Poratam, and Aalaya Sikharam. In an interview with the Deccan Herald, Sumalatha opened up about Chiranjeevi and said, "I have done more films with Chiranjeevi. He is among the most professional actors I have worked with. He is dedicated, passionate, and an easy costar."

Sumalatha Ambareesh’s filmography

Sumalatha has been part of many popular films spanning Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. She has reportedly been part of more than 200 films throughout her decade-long career. The actress is reported to speak multiple languages and has been part of successful films across the country. Sumalatha has acted the most in Kannada films, followed by Malayalam films.

