Chiranjeevi pens a note for Ukraine doctor who is inspired by him for his love for pets

The ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis is a topic of concern for the entire world and all are praying for peace in the war-torn region. Megastar Chiranjeevi recently took to Twitter to praise the Indian doctor Girikumar Patil, who refuses to leave Ukraine without his pet jaguar and panther. The medical professional claims that he got his love for pets from the Acharya actor. The Indian Government has safely evacuated numerous citizens from the affected cities of Ukraine in the recent past.

The note penned by Chiranjeevi was, "Dear Dr. Giri Kumar Patil, I am delighted and touched to learn that your love for Jaguars and Panthers was inspired by me. It is truly heartening that you are not willing to leave them behind during this unfortunate wartime and are choosing to stay back in Ukraine for the sake of caregiving to your pets Panther and Jaguar. Your compassion and love for these wonderful creatures is highly admirable. I pray for your safety during this challenging period and wish the war ends soon and normalcy is restored at the earliest. Meanwhile please stay safe and look after your pets. God Bless! Chiranjeevi."

In the meantime, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Salman Khan will start shooting for Chiranjeevi-led Godfather from March 12. The South star will be traveling soon to Mumbai for this significant schedule. Source further inform that Chiranjeevi is likely to stay at Salman Khan’s highly popular farmhouse in Panvel during his visit to the maximum city.

