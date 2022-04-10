Chiranjeevi performs Rama Navami pooja at his home with wife Surekha Konidala; See Video

On the optimistic occasion of Rama Navami, Megastar Chiranjeevi offered prayers to the almighty at his home. He was accompanied by his better half Surekha Konidala. The Khaidi actor took to the photo-sharing app and dropped snippets from the detailed pooja of Lord Vishnu. This auspicious post had the title, “Rama Navami wishes to all! #happysriramanavam”.

Meanwhile, after Salman Khan, Liger director Puri Jagannadh has joined the cast of Chiranjeevi’s political thriller Godfather. The filmmaker is said to be doing a special role in the film. Chiranjeevi greeted the latest addition to the team with a heartfelt note, along with a pic of the two from the set. These photos went viral on social media.

The shoot for Godfather is moving ahead at a brisk pace. Salman Khan, who will be making a special appearance in the flick, also filmed for his part within 15-days.

Billed as an intense drama, Godfather is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie, Lucifer. Mohan Raja is directing this retelling. Bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, lady superstar Nayanthara is paired with Chiranjeevi alongside Satyadev Kancharana in an important role. Music for the project has been composed by S Thaman, while Nirav Shah has looked after the cinematography. The venture has been primarily shot in Hyderabad, Ooty, and Mumbai.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi will also play the lead in Koratala Siva’s action thriller, Acharya. Financed by Matinee Entertainment, the movie stars Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

