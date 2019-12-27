Chiranjeevi to play a government employee in Chiru 152? Find Out

If reports are to be believed, actor Chiranjeevi twill be seen playing the role of a government employee in his next film, tentatively titled Chiru 152.

Chiranjeevi’s last outing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which was released in 5 languages, was a huge success at the Tollywood box-office. Directed by Surender Reddy, 'Sye Raa' also featured Nayanthara, Sudeep, Tamannaah, Amitabh Bachchan among the others. While basking in the success of Sye Raa, Chiranjeevi has officially kicked-off his 152nd film on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Directed by Koratala Siva, the big-budget project went on floor recently at a specially erected set in Kokapet. Reports emerged stating that the first leg of the schedule will go on till Sankranthi.

Meanwhile, new reports have emerged, stating that Chiranjeevi will be seen as a government employee in the film. He will be seen playing the role of an officer of the endowments department. Popular south actor Trisha will be seen romancing the megastar onscreen. Jointly bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments, this most anticipated project has Tirru cranking the camera. Sreekar Prasad will take care of the editing part and the music director is yet to be revealed.

Also, there have been quite a lot of reports speculating the star’s other upcoming projects. It was being said that he will be teaming up with director Sukumar for an upcoming movie. Other reports claimed that the actor will be teaming up with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. However, there’s no official word about anything yet.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More